Official Trailer for Outstanding Documentary 'The Territory' from Brazil

"I believe the Amazon is the heart, not just of Brazil, but the whole world." National Geographic Films has revealed an official trailer for The Territory, an incredible documentary film about an Indigenous tribe in Brazil fighting to defend their territory from invading "farmers" from the cities. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's one of the best from the fest - it's a phenomenal film. When a network of Brazilian farmers seizes a protected area of the Amazon rainforest, a young Indigenous leader and his mentor must fight back in defense of the land and an uncontacted group living deep within the forest. The film follows the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people, with some footage shot by the tribe members and their own videographer (which is awesome btw!!). The film opens in August in theaters in the US, complete with a a multiyear impact campaign will launch in support of Indigenous land defenders across the Amazon. It won tons of awards at festivals so far, and is produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. I wrote in my review: "Powerful filmmaking combined with a powerful must-tell story makes for an unforgettable film."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Pritz's doc The Territory, direct from NatGeo's YouTube:

The Territory provides an immersive look at the tireless fight of the Amazon’s Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the titular landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences deep into the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land. Partially shot by the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people, the film relies on vérité footage captured over three years as the community risks their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth. The Territory is directed by filmmaker Alex Pritz, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett, Will N. Miller, Alex Pritz, Gabriel Uchida, and Darren Aronofsky. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival (read our review). NatGeo opens The Territory in select US theaters starting August 19th, 2022 this summer. Alongside the theatrical debut, a multiyear impact campaign will launch in support of Indigenous land defenders in the Amazon. Visit the official site.