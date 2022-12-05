Official Trailer for Outstanding Irish Parenting Drama 'The Quiet Girl'

"She says as much as she needs to say." Super LTD has revealed an official US trailer for The Quiet Girl, a wonderful little Irish film that is opening in the US starting in February. The film is Ireland's official entry in the Best International Film category at the Oscars this year, and it will have a week qualifying run in the US in December. Set in rural Ireland 1981, the film introduces us to Cáit. She is a quiet, neglected girl who is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one. This is really beautiful film because it's a rare film that shows us what it's like to be raised by and care for by a family that properly loves their children. It's nice to see this instead of all the trauma and pain, and bad parents, in so many other stories. Starring Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, and Michael Patric. I enjoyed this film, one of the undiscovered gems of 2022. If this trailer catches your attention, please watch the film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Colm Bairéad's The Quiet Girl, direct from YouTube:

Rural Ireland. 1981. Nine-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. The Quiet Girl, also known as An Cailín Ciúin in Gaelic, is directed by Irish filmmaker Colm Bairéad, director of the films previously. The screenplay is also by Colm Bairéad, based on the story "Foster" by Claire Keegan. It's produced by Cleona Ni Chrualaoi. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Super LTD will debut Bairéad's The Quiet Girl in select US theaters in February 2023, with a one week qualifying run on December 16th in NY & LA.