Official Trailer for Pandemic Doc 'Wuhan Wuhan' Observing the City

"How did this happen? When will this end?" Gravitas has revealed an official US trailer for the pandemic documentary Wuhan Wuhan, from filmmaker Yung Chang. This is being released at a strange time right when everyone has seemingly moved on from the pandemic, all the while the COVID-19 virus continues to infect more people. The film is an observational documentary unfolding during February & March, 2020 at the height of the pandemic in Wuhan city, where the coronavirus began. With unprecedented access at the peak of the pandemic lockdown, it documents the work of doctors and caretakers in the city doing their best to help the sick. The big pitch: "In a time when the world needs greater cross-cultural understanding, Wuhan Wuhan is an invaluable depiction of a metropolis joining together to overcome a crisis." Sure that's a nice message, but I don't think this doc will achieve that. It's also not the only doc film made from Wuhan footage at the start - there's also 76 Days and CoroNation and In the Same Breath - all of them about China.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Yung Chang's doc Wuhan Wuhan, direct from YouTube:

Wuhan Wuhan is an observational documentary unfolding during February & March, 2020 at the height of the pandemic in Wuhan city, where the coronavirus began. With unprecedented access at the peak of the pandemic lockdown, Wuhan Wuhan goes beyond statistics & salacious headlines and puts a human experience into the early days of the mysterious virus as Chinese citizens and frontline healthcare workers grappled with an invisible, deadly killer. The film focuses on five heart-wrenching & endearing stories: a soft-hearted ER doctor and unflappable ICU nurse in the COVID-19 hospital; a compassionate volunteer psychologist at a temporary hospital; a tenacious mother & son who are COVID-19 patients navigating the byzantine PRC healthcare system; a volunteer driver for medical workers and his 9 month pregnant wife whose heartfelt story forms the backbone of this film. Wuhan Wuhan is directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Yung Chang, of the other doc films Up the Yangtze, China Heavyweight, The Fruit Hunters, and This Is Not a Movie previously. This first premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival last year. Gravitas opens Wuhan Wuhan in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 6th, 2022. Visit the film's official site.