Official Trailer for PG Fantasy Adventure Movie 'Guardians of Time'

"We'll be alright, as long as we stick together." Lionsgate has revealed a bad trailer for a PG-rated action adventure fantasy movie called Guardians of Time, formerly known as just The Guardian of Time. Apparently one wasn't enough, so they rethought it and decided to go with "Guardians" instead. One day, in the family manor, four cousins discover a passage leading to a mysterious world. Trapped in this unearthed land, the Kingdom of Keoherus, they must confront the Guardian of Time, face dark forces and beasts to hopefully get back home. This sounds a lot like a The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe rip-off, with kids escaping to another realm where they have to figure out how to get back safely. It's another "must solve puzzles" movie and is going direct-to-VOD directly, which is a clear sign this is junk and they know it. This one stars Samantha Ryan, Ava Torres, Skip Schwink, Katie Burgess, Natalie Daniels, and Drew Pollock. The VFX look abysmal, the story is derivative, performances are bad. Watch if you want to laugh.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Stephen Shimek's Guardians of Time, direct from YouTube:

What if you entered a world full of magic and mystery — but couldn’t get back home? When Sybil, her kid sister Alex, and two cousins discover a magical book in the family manor, it opens a hidden door into the forest of Keoherus. As the powerful Warriors Four, the girls must now locate secret temples and solve intricate puzzles to gather crystals that will allow them to control time. But when Alex is captured by an evil force, they must rescue her and find a way home — or stay trapped in Keoherus forever. Guardians of Time, formerly known as The Guardian of Time, is directed by the B-movie filmmaker Stephen Shimek, director of a bunch of movies you've never heard of including Dragon Hunter, The Maze, The Adventures of RoboRex, K-9 Adventures: Legend of the Lost Gold, Dudes & Dragons, Nocturne, The Adventure of A.R.I., and Joey & Ella. The screenplay is written by Katy Baldwin, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, and Sebastien Semon. Produced by Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, Sebastien Semon, and Zeus Zamani. Lionsgate will debut Guardians of Time direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on October 11th, 2022 early this fall. Does anyone want to watch?