Official Trailer for Pixar's New 'Cars on the Road' Series for Disney+

"I'm guessing this is the beginning of something great." Disney has unveiled the official trailer for a new Pixar series streaming soon on Disney+ called Cars on the Road, another spin-off based on the always-popular-with-kids Cars franchise. "Nine new episodes. One epic road trip." This will be available to watch on Disney+ Day, September 8th, in just another month from now. "The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," says director Steve Purcell. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns." Lightning ends up on crazy fun a road trip with his best friend Mater when he reveals that his sister is getting married. They meet all kinds of strange vehicles along the way, including dinosaur cars, monster trucks, circus cars, and ghost cars. Featuring the voices of Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy. It looks like they also snuck in a Mad Max: Fury Road riff into this series. I'll watch that episode at least, because that looks like wicked fun. As for the rest - what do you think?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series Cars on the Road, direct from YouTube:

The Pixar Animation Studios series will focus on Lightning McQueen and his best friend Tow Mater as they head out on a road trip when Mater mentions that his sister is having a wedding. These nine new episodes are filled with lots of fun new characters, imaginative destinations as well as old friends checking in along the way. Pixar's Cars on the Road is a series featuring episodes directed by animation filmmaker Steve Purcell, co-director on Brave, and director of the TV special Toy Story That Time Forgot; he has also worked on the "Sam & Max" video game series as writer for years. The nine episodes are directed by Pixar filmmakers Steve Purcell, Bobby Podesta, and Brian Fee. All the episodes are written by Steve Purcell. Produced by Marc Sondheimer; executive produced by Pete Docter. Disney will release Pixar's Cars on the Road streaming series on Disney+ starting September 8th, 2022 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?