Official Trailer for Psychedelic, Grindhouse-Esque Horror 'Inverted'

"If this film doesn't put you in your grave, you're already dead." Deranged Minds Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror creation called Inverted, which is premiering in Ohio at the end of this month. "Think you can survive the house of The Inverts?" It is described as a "psychedelic, grindhouse-esque slay-fest that feels like it would be the offspring of Rosemary's Baby and The Lord’s of Salem." If that sounds right up your alley, then give this trailer a look. The film follows an off-the-grid satanic cult in the 1970s that kidnap a diverse group of individuals to recruit for the Holy War against the second coming of Christ. The victims have a choice to join the family or fight to survive one of the most brutal satanic cults in the annals of American history… The Inverts. Starring Susan Lanier, Maria Olsen, Jennifer Nangle, Destinie Orndoff, Jeremy Gladen, Hannah Keeley, Kaici Lore, and Bryan Kruse. The voiceover in this trailer is hilarious, the right amount of absurd & kooky. As for the rest of it, not so sure about this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Deranged Minds Entertainment's Inverted, direct from YouTube:

The United States, nineteen seventies. A generational off-the-grid cult believes Satan is returning to claim his throne. To ensure victory in an unholy war they believe is on the horizon, their leader has requested more recruits. A runaway hippie named Velvet suddenly finds herself trapped alongside a peculiar group of strangers in a dilapidated house. There she meets Frankee, an alcoholic man in drag, Nancy, a drug-addicted prostitute, and Ronald, a priest that happens to have a hobby in pedophilia. They have a choice to join the family or fight to survive against one of the most brutal satanic cults in the annals of American history… The Inverts. LSD-induced initiations filter for traits that can be used to the advantage of the cult. Recruits out of line quickly become a sacrifice and what ultimately becomes a battle to the death, leads to a new spawn of Satan. Inverted is written, directed, and produced by Deranged Minds Entertainment - directed by Tristan Clay (Red Eye aka Hostages), written by Tristan Clay & Destinie Orndoff. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The film is screening in Cincinnati, Ohio at the end of July - get your tickets here. No other release details are available just yet. Anyone interested in this?