Official US Trailer for Queer Romance Film 'Private Desert' from Brazil

"Achingly beautiful and incredibly erotic." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for the Brazilian indie romance titled Private Desert, also known as Deserto Particular, which first premiered in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It also played at the São Paulo, Thessaloniki, and Göteborg Film Festivals, plus this year's BFI Flare in London. The film follows a cop who is suspended and goes wandering around the country in search of a real encounter with his internet lover. It's described as "a timely and urgent affirmation of queer love anchored by striking performances from Antonio Saboia (Bacurau) and newcomer Pedro Fasanaro." Boasting lush cinematography and a haunting atmospheric score, this is "a swooning sun-baked romance, a powerful examination of masculinity, and a triumphant affirmation of queer love and humanity at a moment when LGBTQ+ rights are dangerously imperiled across the globe and in Brazil in particular." This is a really lovely trailer, so tender and the music is just beautiful.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Aly Muritiba's Private Desert, direct from YouTube:

"Remember when we talked about being alone in the world?" Sara (Pedro Fasanaro) is a genderfluid blue-collar worker who now lives as her male birth identity Robson by day while also caring for her religious grandmother in Sobradinho, a small town in northeast Brazil. Daniel (Antonio Saboia), who teaches in a police academy in southern metropolis Curitiba, has been placed on unpaid leave after a violent incident that’s all over the news. Tense and tightly wound, he comes from a long line of police and military men, including his ailing father with whom he is tender and patient, displaying none of the machismo his work demands.The only thing holding him together is his online romance with Sara, whom he has never met in person. When she suddenly disappears, Daniel drives 2,000 miles across Brazil to find her, and what follows is a journey of the heart that will change Sara and Daniel forever. Private Desert, originally know as Deserto Particular in Portuguese, is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Aly Muritiba, of films including Circular, To My Beloved, Rust, Nóis por Nóis, and < previously. The screenplay is by Henrique Dos Santos and Aly Muritiba. This first premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Fesitval in a sidebar section. Kino Lorber will debut Private Desert select US theaters starting on August 26th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested?