Official Trailer for Rap Scene Coming-of-Age Film 'On the Come Up'

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream…" Paramount has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film On the Come Up, about a young female rapper on the rise. Keep an eye out for this one! The story centers on 16-year-old Bri, played by newcomer Jamila C. Gray, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Facing controversies and with an eviction notice staring down her family, Bri doesn't just want to make it, she has to. Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas (who also wrote The Hate U Give), On The Come Up is punctuated by the comedic talents of Mike Epps, hip hop heroes like Method Man and Lil Yachty, and the lyrical prowess of Rapsody. The film's main cast also includes Da'Vine Joy Randolph, GaTa, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Titus Makin Jr, & Michael Anthony Cooper Jr. It will be streaming directly on Paramount+ this month. This looks very good!! I'm planning to catch it when it opens to see what she's got it. Hoping for some epic rap battles. Fire it up below.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Sanaa Lathan's On the Come Up, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Lathan's On the Come Up here, to view the first look again.

Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a young black girl, attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to do right by the legacy of her father—a rapper whose career was cut short by gang violence—and to help her family climb out of poverty. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false gangsta role that the industry wants to impose upon her. On the Come Up is directed by American actress / filmmaker Sanaa Lathan, making her feature directorial debut after producing a few films and directing short segments for With/In previously. The screenplay is written by Kay Oyegun. Adapted from the best-selling YA novel of the same name written by Angie Thomas (who also penned The Hate U Give book). Paramount will debut Lathan's On the Come Up streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting on September 23rd, 2022 coming soon. Want to watch?