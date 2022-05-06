Official Trailer for Revenge Thriller 'Vendetta' Featuring Bruce Willis

"You don't think that I know this town??" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Vendetta, from filmmaker Jared Cohn, who has been making lots of these junk action films with Bruce Willis in the last few years. But now it feels almost wrong to write about this and share this film after learning about the truth regarding Bruce's deteriorating mental state. When his daughter is brutally murdered and legal justice looks unlikely, William Duncan takes the law into his own hands, setting out on a quest for retribution. After killing the street thug who was directly responsible for her death, he finds himself in the middle of a war with the thug's brother and his gang - equally hell-bent on getting even for their fallen. This stars Clive Standen, Theo Rossi, with Mike Tyson, Thomas Jane, and Bruce Willis. It looks like every other action film Willis has made in the last few years, but we know that already.

Here's the first official trailer for Jared Cohn's film Vendetta, direct from YouTube:

After the murders of his wife and young daughter at the hands of a ruthless crime family, an ex-marine seeks revenge by picking off members of the gang one by one until he completes his mission, even if it costs him his own life in the process. What ensues is a tense & violent back-and-forth game of one man's thirst for vengeance over another's. Vendetta is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jared Cohn, director of many various B-movies all the time including Underground Lizard People, Buddy Hutchins, God's Club, Little Dead Rotting Hood, Devil's Domain, Death Pool, After School Special, Atlantic Rim: Resurrection, Alien Predator, Devil's Revenge, Shark Season, Killer Advice, A Stalker in the House, and Deadlock previously. Produced by Amar Balaggan, Corey Large, Ross Mrazek, Benjamin Rappaport. Vertical will debut Cohn's revenge in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 17th, 2022 this summer. Anyone?