Official Trailer for Richard Linklater's Rotoscoped Film 'Apollo 10 1/2'

"This is a covert operation - that means it does not exist. No one can know about this." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for the new Richard Linklater film, based on his own childhood, titled in full Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure. This one is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival coming up in a few weeks, then will be available on Netflix to watch at the beginning of April. A coming-of-age story set in the suburbs of Houston, Texas during the summer of '69, centered around the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Presented as a rotoscope animation film, just like Linklater's A Scanner Darkly and Waking Life previously. The story follows a kid growing up in Texas who is recruited by NASA to help test an accidentally-smaller-than-planned lunar lander module, though that just seems to be his over-active imagination. Apollo 10½ stars Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Josh Wiggins, Sam Chipman, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Danielle Guilbot, plus Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, and Jack Black. Oh this looks so damn good! I always enjoy Linklater films, especially one with rotoscoping and a story about going to space.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Linklater's Apollo 10½, from Netflix's YouTube:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Taking inspiration from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater's own life, Apollo 10 1/2 is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary, and part out-of-this-world adventure. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure, also known as just Apollo 10½, is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Richard Linklater, director of many great films including Slacker, Dazed and Confused, Before Sunrise & Sunset & Midnight, SubUrbia, The Newton Boys, Waking Life, Tape, School of Rock, Bad News Bears, Fast Food Nation, A Scanner Darkly, Me and Orson Welles, Bernie, Boyhood, Everybody Wants Some!!, Last Flag Flying, and Where'd You Go Bernadette previously. This is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival coming up this month. Netflix will then debut Linklater's Apollo 10½ streaming on Netflix starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. First impression? Excited for this?