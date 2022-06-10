Official Trailer for Ridiculous Horror Thriller B-Movie 'Piranha Women'

"I know I can help you, Lexi, the question is: are you prepared to take the next step?" Full Moon Features has revealed a trailer for their latest utterly ridiculous B-movie creation called Piranha Women, made by B-movie veteran director Fred Olen Ray. The pitch: "Terror rides on high tides in this sexy and outrageous tale of science run amok that's even madder than Moreau." This is a dumb mash-up of all kinds of horror concepts: instead of vampire women, a doctor injects the ladies with piranha DNA? blood? fluids? and turns them into fish people… That love to eat men. "Piranha Women is like a Lifetime thriller… with teeth! And with boobs with teeth! Yow!" You know what to expect. It's actually a "two-part exploitation epic" with the first part being released this month. Starring Sof Puchley, Keep Chambers, Cody Renee Cameron, Nathaniel Moore, and Carrie Overgaard. It looks as terrible as it sounds, but that's precisely the point.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fred Olen Ray's Piranha Women, direct from YouTube:

From maverick B movie auteur Fred Olen Ray comes Full Moon's latest high concept exploitation epic, Piranha Women! Check out the tit-ilating trailer for this wacky little flick, in which a tribe of sexy ladies keep a toothy, terrifying secret beneath their bikini tops! "Don't get them wet!" Piranha Women is both written and directed by prolific B-movie veteran Fred Olen Ray (aka Ed Raymond), director of many trash movies including Billy Frankenstein, Sideshow, Submerged, Kept, Critical Mass, Thirteen Erotic Ghosts, Glass Trap, Solar Fire, Dire Wolf, Super Shark, Collision Course, All I Want for Christmas, After Midnight, Christmas in Palm Springs, House of Secrets, Sniper: Special Ops, and Trial previously. Produced by Charles Band for Full Moon Empire. Full Moon Features will debut Piranha Women (Part One!) streaming on their own service on June 17th, 2022 this summer, then on Amazon Prime Video starting June 24th.