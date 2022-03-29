Official Trailer for Riley Stearn's Low Key Sci-Fi 'Dual' with Karen Gillan

"You're pretending to be me while I'm still alive?" RLJE Films has revealed the first official trailer for the indie sci-fi film Dual, the latest from American filmmaker Riley Stearns (of Faults, The Art of Self-Defense previously). This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year playing in the main competition, but got pretty bad reviews from most critics who watched it. It's a very low key sci-fi in that has a "futuristic" concept involving cloning, but there's not much beyond that that is sci-fi about it. A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death with her other self. Let them fight! Karen Gillan stars opposite Karen Gillan, along with Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Maija Paunio, and Theo James. I saw this at Sundance and was hoping to love it, but I did not care for it at all. Not great. There seem to be a range different opinions on it, so have at it and form your own opinion as well.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Riley Stearns' Dual, direct from Collider's YouTube:

From Sundance: "Recently diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, Sarah is unsure how to process the news. To help ease her friends’ and family’s impending loss, she is encouraged to participate in a simple futuristic cloning procedure called 'Replacement', after which Sarah’s last days will be spent teaching the clone how to live on as Sarah once she’s gone. But while it takes only an hour for a clone to be made, things become significantly more challenging when that double is no longer wanted." Dual is written and directed by talented American filmmaker Riley Stearns, director of indie films Faults and The Art of Self-Defense previously, as well as a few other shorts. Made in Finland during the pandemic last year. It's produced by XYZ Films, along with Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Lee Kim, Nick Spicer, Riley Stearns, Aram Tertzakian. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. RLJE Films will debut Stearns' Dual in select US theaters starting April 15th, 2022 this spring. Who's curious about it? Want to watch?