Official Trailer for 'Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles' from Netflix

"You guys ready to fight some yokai?!" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a brand new animated series called Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, created by the very same creator of the TMNT character called "Usagi Yojimbo" - a Japanese-American comic book writer named Stan Sakai. The series introduces us to Teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, a descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, as he embarks on an epic quest to become a true samurai. Prepare yourself for the adventures of the Samurai Rabbit as he and his friends battle evil and strange yokai monsters to save the world. He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, winged bats, and monsters from another dimension. Featuring the voices of Darren Barnet, Shelby Rabara, Aleks Le, and Mallory Low. Yeah this definitely looks & sounds a lot like the recent "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series, but I still dig it. Seems like smaurai fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, on YouTube:

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles follows the teenage rabbit, Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn’t alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best Samurai Usagi! Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, also known as 侍うさぎ：うさぎクロニクル in Japanese, is an animated series created by author Stan Sakai, a comic book writer and creator of the TMNT character Usagi Yojimbo. The episodes are directed by Ben Jones ("Batman: The Brave and the Bold", "New Teen Titans", "Pig Goat Banana Cricket", 2016's "TMNT", "Harley Quinn"). Executive produced by Doug Langdale, Candie Langdale, and Stan Sakai. Netflix will debut Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles streaming on Netflix starting April 28th, 2022.