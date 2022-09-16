Official Trailer for 'Sanctioning Evil' About a Mission Against Civilians

"We're not criminals, we're sanitation workers taking out the trash." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Sanctioning Evil, from filmmaker Ante Novakovic. This has such a strange concept and all the synopses are extremely vague in actually describing what's going on. After being dishonorably discharged from the U.S. military, a Staff Sergeant finds his way back into society through a charismatic politician deploying a covert military operation to eliminate an underground criminal entity on U.S soil. So he's recruited to kill someone this politician doesn't like, but why? Which side is on? What's the message here, what exactly is it trying to say? This stars Tobias Truvillion, Zach McGowan, Taryn Manning, Ebony Jo-ann, Chris Tardio, Carrie Kim, Kyle Sharp, Tasha Lawrence, Kresh Novakovic, and James Biberi. This trailer only make everything a bit more confusing trying to decipher who's who and what exactly is happening in this. Doesn't look like there's much to think about or see here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ante Novakovic's Sanctioning Evil, direct from YouTube:

Staff Sgt. Reginald Barnes (Tobias Truvillion), a decorated war hero, is dishonorably discharged after four tours of duty when a soldier under his command goes rogue. Disenfranchised by the very government he served with honor, Barnes is now alone to piece his life back together. But he finds his way back into society after being recruited by the charismatic & ambitious politician Dakota Ambrose (Zach McGowan) and his life is given new purpose. As the mission unfolds, Barnes and Ambrose walk a fine line between covert military operations on civilian soil and unsanctioned retribution toward an underground criminal element, all while being tracked by FBI special agent Kensington (Taryn Manning). Sanctioning Evil is directed by producer / filmmaker Ante Novakovic, director of the films Leaves of the Tree, American Fright Fest, and Little Ukraine previously. The screenplay is written by Kyle Travis Sharp, based on the story by Lance Sharp. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Sanctioning Evil in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 7th, 2022 this fall. Curious?