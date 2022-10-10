Official Trailer for Sarah Polley's Acclaimed Adaption 'Women Talking'

"Hope for the unknown is good, it's better than hatred of the familiar." MGM / UA have debuted the official trailer for Women Talking, the highly acclaimed new film from writer / director Sarah Polley (Away From Her and Take This Waltz). It just premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, and is also playing at the New York Film Festival and London Film Festival right now. Based on the book of the same name, this is about a group of women from an isolated religious community who come together to discuss their situation and grapple with their faith. It's a powerful story of what to do when men are controlling and violent and yet you don't think you can leave them. The film stars Rooney Mara as Ona, Claire Foy as Salome, Jessie Buckley as Mariche, Ben Whishaw as August Epp, Frances McDormand as Scarface Janz, Judith Ivey as Agata, Sheila McCarthy as Greta, and Michelle McLeod as Mejal. It will be out in theaters in December after playing at a few more fests this fall. One of the most talked about films this year.

Here's the official trailer (+ featurette / poster) for Sarah Polley's Women Talking, from YouTube:

When I read Miriam Toews' book, it sunk deep into me, raising questions and thoughts about the world I live in that I had never articulated. Questions about forgiveness, faith, systems of power, trauma, healing, culpability, community, and self-determination. It also left me bewilderingly hopeful. I imagined this film in the realm of a fable. While the story in the film is specific to a small religious community, I felt that it needed a large canvas, an epic scope through which to reflect the enormity and universality of the questions raised in the film. To this end, it felt imperative that the visual language of the film breathe and expand. I wanted to feel in every frame the endless potential and possibility contained in a conversation about how to remake a broken world. –Sarah Polley

"Stay and fight, or leave. They will not do nothing." Set in 2010, the women from an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality in a violent community with their faith. Women Talking is both written and directed by acclaimed Canadian actress / filmmaker Sarah Polley, director of the films Away From Her and Take This Waltz previously, plus the doc Stories We Tell, and a few shorts and TV work. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Miriam Toews. It's produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. MGM / United Artists will debut Polley's Women Talking in select US theaters starting December 2nd, 2022, then expanding on December 25th later this year. First impression? Look good?