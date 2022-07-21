Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Tinged Indie Drama 'We Are Living Things'

"Why are you following me?" "I think I know you from… somewhere." Juno Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled We Are Living Things, the latest film from Australian filmmaker Antonio Tibaldi who's telling a story about immigrants in America. This first premiered at last year's Deauville Film Festival, and it also played at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival earlier this yea. Two immigrants living on the fringes of American society hit the road in search of the truth about a shared UFO abduction and to escape the law. The film stars Jorge Antonio Guerrero (also seen in Roma) and Xingchen Lyu as the undocumented immigrants living in New York City who meet by chance and discover a mutual passion for searching for intelligent life in the universe. An "out of time" fable with a sci-fi element, the film touches on the current national and global controversies over migration, protectionism, and border patrols. This looks like an intriguing mashup of various ideas + themes about life as an immigrant on this planet. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Antonio Tibaldi's We Are Living Things, direct from YouTube:

After a chance meeting, two undocumented residents discover they are both in search of intelligent life in the universe. Solomon (Jorge Antonio Guerrero) lives in the back lot of a recycling plant in Brooklyn, obsessed with connecting to aliens whom he believes abducted his mother many years ago. Chuyao (Xingchen Lyu), who fled China, believes she was abducted as a child. When Solomon discovers Chuyao is controlled by a brutal pimp, he takes drastic action to save her. As a result, the two are forced to run from the law and head to Arizona as fugitives. Along their journey, Chuyao gives him renewed hope for the future, yet Solomon finds that he must confront his past demons in the desert as he looks for answers in the skies. We Are Living Things is directed by Australian filmmaker Antonio Tibaldi, of the films em>On My Own, Little Boy Blue, and Claudine's Return previously, plus a few other shorts. The script is written by Àlex Lora and Antonio Tibaldi. This initially premiered at the 2021 Deauville Film Festival. Juno Films will debut We Are Living Things in select US theaters starting August 12th, 2022. Visit the film's official site.