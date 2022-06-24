Official Trailer for Sex-Positive Doc 'Bloom Up: A Swing Couple Story'

"Would you advise a couple to try swinging?" Kino Lorber has revealed an official trailer for a compelling documentary film titled Bloom Up, in full it's Bloom Up: A Swing Couple Story. Yes, indeed, it's an inside look at the lives of swingers. This premiered at the 2021 Hot Docs Film Festival in Canada last year, arriving in very limited US theaters this summer. Hermes and Betta are a middle-aged Italian couple who run the neighborhood pet store by day and organize extravagant sexual encounters with multiple partners by night. "With this candid, vulnerable, and tender portrait of a relationship, Mauro has captured how there is so much more to the swinger lifestyle than just sex. Though he shows us many intimate moments between his subjects, it’s the emotional nakedness on display that stays with the viewer." The film is directed and shot by Mauro Russo Rouge, who spent a year immersed in the swinger lifestyle of his subjects. Ooh la la… I can certainly appreciate the honesty and openness of this, very curious to see how far it goes with these two.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Mauro Russo Rouge's doc Bloom Up: A Swing Couple Story, on YouTube:

Pet shop owners by day and swingers by night, Italian couple Hermes & Betta are, in most ways, regular people. In this honest, sex-positive look at the swinger lifestyle, director and cinematographer Mauro Russo Rouge is invited into their lives with no moment off-limits, crafting a portrait of a relationship that gives equal weight to the mundane yet strangely fascinating logistics of organizing sex parties as it does to the act itself. Shot in a rich visual style that is deeply sensual without ever feeling vulgar or exploitative, Bloom Up is an intimate exploration of the deep love and complex challenges one polyamorous couple shares. Bloom Up: A Swing Couple Storyis directed by filmmaker Mauro Russo Rouge, director of the films Aberrante, IRA, Calm Like a Bomb, as well as the doc Radiopornopanda. Produced by Annunziato Gentiluomo. This initially premiered at the 2021 Hot Doc Film Festival in the spring. Kino Lorber will debut Bloom Up in select US theaters starting on August 12th, 2022 this summer. Who else wants to get kinky?