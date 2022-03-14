Official Trailer for 'Sheryl' Documentary About Musician Sheryl Crow

"She's so rock 'n roll!" Showtime has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Sheryl, another musician biopic doc film joining the ranks. This is world premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival this month before it lands on Showtime for streaming this May. Intro from SXSW: "Told through present-day interviews with Sheryl, behind-the-scenes verite on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and a handful of interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others. Sheryl's early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path of perfection—which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome." This sounds good! It's described as "an intimate story of song and sacrifice" about the musician, originally born in Missouri. It's always so interesting to hear them tell their own life story. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Scott's doc Sheryl, direct from Showtime's YouTube:

An intimate story of song and sacrifice—musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the great price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. Told through present-day interviews with Sheryl, behind-the-scenes vérité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and a handful of interviews with close allies. Sheryl is directed by acclaimed editor / filmmaker Amy Scott, director of the doc film Hal (about Hal Ashby) previously, as well as lots of editing work on other films. This is premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival this summer. Showtime will then debut Sheryl streaming on Showtime starting May 6th, 2022 coming soon this spring. First impression? Any big Sheryl Crow fans?