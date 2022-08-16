Superb Trailer for 'Sidney' Documentary About Actor Sidney Poitier

"It's not easy being the first – when you had to represent an entire race." Apple TV has revealed an official trailer for Sidney, a documentary about iconic, Oscar-winning Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier. As we all know, Poitier passed away at the beginning of this year at the age of 92, though it's obvious they've been working on this documentary for years already. The film is set to premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival before it will be streaming on Apple TV+ in September. This sweeping documentary portrait of the late, great Sidney Poitier surveys his films, life story, and litany of accomplishments as an artist and activist who forever changed what it means to be Black in America. Featuring interviews with many great people icnluding Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and others. The film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family. I love what Kravitz says in this: "He came to this Earth to move it, to change it, to shake it." Definitely will be watching.

Here's the first official trailer for Reginald Hudlin's doc Sidney, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his great legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the doc film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family. Sidney is directed by American filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, director of the doc film The Black Godfather previously, plus many features including House Party, The Great White Hype, The Ladies Man, Serving Sara, Marshall, Safety, and Black Cotton Star. Produced by Derik Murray. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Apple will debut the Sidney doc streaming on Apple TV+ starting on September 23rd, 2022 coming soon.