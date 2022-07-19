Official Trailer for Slasher Horror Sequel 'Wicked Ones' from Tory Jones

"It's my fault that he escaped!" Jonestown Films & Wild Eye have released an official trailer for Wicked Ones, a horror sequel arriving on VOD in September. It's a brutal follow-up to filmmaker Tory Jones' 2017 feature The Wicked One, about a "dangerous and prolific" serial killer. The sequel reunites them for another evil trip into hell. While returning to Carpenter Falls, The Lawson family come to their final confrontation with The Wicked One, a serial killer with whom their last encounter has haunted them for a decade. Wicked Ones stars Richard Leo Hunt, Katie Stewart, Dale Miller, Skyler Guthrie, Morgan Pyle, & Brandi Botkin. This certainly looks like a direct-to-video sequel most people won't have any interest in watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tory Jones' Wicked Ones, direct from YouTube:

While returning to Carpenter Falls, The Lawson family come to their final confrontation with The Wicked One, a serial killer with whom their last encounter has haunted them for a decade. Wicked Ones is directed by American producer / filmmaker Tory Jones, director of the indie genre films Halloween Homecoming, The Killbillies, The Wicked One, and Angel previously. The screenplay is written by Tory Jones and Nathan Thomas Milliner. This was originally set to debut in 2020, but has been delayed for the last few years. The film premiered at a few small horror festivals last year including Crimson Screen. Wild Eye Releasing will send Wicked Ones direct-to-VOD starting September 13th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested in this?