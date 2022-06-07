Official Trailer for 'Sniper: The White Raven' About a Ukrainian Sniper

"I want to drive them out of our land." Well Go USA has revealed an official trailer for Sniper: The White Raven, a war thriller from Ukraine. This is actually set in the past during the attack in the Donbas region in 2014. Inspired by true events and created with support from the Ukrainian government and participation of members of the Ukrainian armed forces and national guard. Mykola is an eccentric pacifist who wants to be useful to humanity. When the war begins at Donbass, Mykola's naive world is collapsing as the militants kill his pregnant wife and burn his home. Recovered, he makes a cardinal decision and gets enlisted in a sniper company. Having met his wife's killers, he emotionally breaks down and arranges "sniper terror" for the enemy. He's saved from a senseless death by his instructor who himself gets mortally wounded. The death of a friend leaves a "scar" and Mykola is ready to sacrifice his life. Intense story! But I think it's exactly the kind of story Ukraine needs to be telling now. Sometimes fighting back is the only way to defeat the enemy, even if you don't like violence. Starring Aldoshyn Pavlo. Opening in July in the US for anyone to watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Marian Bushan's Sniper: The White Raven, from YouTube:

Based on a true story. After suffering a senseless tragedy at the hand of invading soldiers in the Donbas region in 2014, a former Ukrainian physics teacher named Mykola (Aldoshyn Pavlo) renounces his peaceful way of life and seeks revenge. Upon joining the military and earning a coveted spot as a sniper, he sets his sights on an elite Russian sniper whose elimination could change the tide of the conflict. Sniper: The White Raven is directed by filmmaker Marian Bushan, director of the TV movie Lucescu Phenomenon previously. No screenwriter credit is listed for this one. Produced by UM Group. Created with support from the Ukrainian government and participation of members of the Ukrainian armed forces and national guard. This already opened in Estonia back in May. Well Go USA will debut Bushan's Sniper: The White Raven in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 1st, 2022 coming soon this summer. Who wants to watch this?