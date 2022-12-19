Official Trailer for 'Spinning Gold' Biopic About Casablanca Records

"We were waging an all-out war against all the majors all at once." Hero + Universal have unveiled an official trailer for a music history biopic titled Spinning Gold, now set to open in select theaters starting in late March. The film is actually a biopic feature, not really a documentary, about the 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. It's written and directed by producer / filmmaker Timothy Scott Bogart, who happens to be Neil Bogart's son. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives. Jeremy Jordan stars as Neil, along with Michelle Monaghan, Peyton List, Jason Isaacs, Lyndsy Fonseca, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dan Fogler, Caylee Cowan, Winslow Fegley. This is quite an impressive cast! Alas this looks like a made-for-TV movie, with so many generic music industry moments and cheesy shots. Maybe it'll be entertaining, but it's hard to tell from this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Timothy Scott Bogart's Spinning Gold, direct from YouTube:

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. Spinning Gold is directed by American producer / filmmaker Timothy Scott Bogart, making his second feature after directing Touched previously, as well as a few TV series. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hero Partners & Universal will debut Spinning Gold in select US theaters starting on March 31st, 2023 next spring. Anyone interested?