Official Trailer for Sundance Winner 'Nanny' Directed by Nikyatu Jusu

"Do not ignore the signs." Amazon has revealed the official trailer for an indie psychological horror-thriller titled Nanny, which initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film won the fest's top Grand Jury Prize in January, then went on to screen at New Directors / New Films Festival in NYC, and it's also playing at the Toronto Film Festival in these next few weeks. Aisha is an undocumented nanny who takes a job working for a privileged couple in New York City. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in Senegal, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, soon threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together. The film stars Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker, and Leslie Uggams. Many critics flipped for this one and it earned some rave reviews, but it's a low key horror without that many scares with a focus more on the psychological aspects of her experiences as an African immigrant in America. Check out the footage below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nikyatu Jusu's Nanny, direct from Prime Video's YouTube:

In this psychological fable of horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan & Morgan Spector) living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together. Nanny is both written and directed by Sierra Leonean-American filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. Produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will release Jusu's Nanny in select US theaters on November 23rd, 2022 this fall, then streaming on Prime Video starting December 16th.