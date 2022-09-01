Official Trailer for Survival Thriller 'Hunted' Also Known As 'Hounded'

"Last night you made the unfortunate mistake of breaking into my ancestral home." Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie action thriller titled Hunted, formerly known as Hounded when it premiered at FrightFest in the UK last month. Arriving in the US in theaters and on VOD starting in October. The film comes from the UK and is described as a "seriously suspenseful action-thriller." A stately home robbery takes an evil turn one night when a gang of young thieves are caught by the owners of the house and then hunted across the estate for the proprietor's entertainment. Sounds like a bit of a twist on "The Most Dangerous" game concept, along with some wealthy estate owners being royal assholes. Hunted stars Samantha Bond, Nick Moran, James Lance, and Malachi Pullar Latchman. Get a head start now. It almost reminds me of The Hunger Games in this trailer, but way more brutal and nasty and violent.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Boulding's Hunted, direct from YouTube:

A gang of young thieves in the midst of a home robbery get more than they bargained for when they are captured by the property owners. Attacked and bound by their captors, they are spirited away from the home and released in the middle of nowhere tracked, hunted and to be killed like animals. Pursued by bloodhounds and a heavily armed family, the resourceful thieves will not die without a fight. Hunted, formerly known as just Hounded instead, is directed by film editor / filmmaker Tommy Boulding, making his feature directorial debut after working as an editor on many other indie film projects previously. The screenplay is written by Ray Bogdanovich and Dean Lines. It's produced by Ben Jacques. This one initially premiered at the FrightFest Horror Festival in the UK last month. Saban Films will debut Hunted in select US theaters on October 21st, 2022, then it will be available on VOD starting October 25th. Who's down?