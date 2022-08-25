Official Trailer for Teen Horror Comedy 'My Best Friend's Exorcism'

"Hot damn, we got ourselves a demon!" Amazon has reveled the official trailer for My Best Friend's Exorcism, a teen horror comedy arriving on Prime Video this fall. It's adapted from Grady Hendrix's novel of the same name, and is skipping theaters entirely for a streaming debut. The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes wrong, Gretchen begins to act… different. She's moody. She's irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she's nearby. By the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil? The film stars Elsie Fisher (from Eighth Grade) as Abby, Amiah Miller as Gretchen, Cathy Ang, Rachel Ogechi Kanu, and Christopher Lowell. This defintiely does look like something that belongs on streaming, not in theaters, even though they're playing up the horrifying kookiness of it. Maybe it'll be fun?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Damon Thomas's My Best Friend's Exorcism, from YouTube:

Surviving the teenage years isn't easy, especially when you're possessed by a demon. It’s 1988, and best friends Abby (Fisher) & Gretchen (Miller) are navigating boys, pop culture, and a paranormal force clinging to Gretchen like a pair of neon legwarmers. With assistance from overly confident mall exorcist Christian Lemon (Lowell), Abby is determined to compel the demon back to the pits of hell—if it doesn’t kill Gretchen first. At turns horrifying and hilarious, My Best Friend’s Exorcism pays homage to 1980s pop culture with a totally timeless tale of terror and true friendship. My Best Friend's Exorcism is directed by TV filmmaker Damon Thomas, making his first film after lots of work in TV including episodes of "Penny Dreadful", "Lightfields", "In the Flesh", and "Killing Eve" previously. The screenplay is adapted by Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, Awkward). Based on Grady Hendrix's best-selling novel. Amazon will debut My Best Friend's Exorcism streaming on Prime Video starting September 30th, 2022 coming up. Looking good?