Official Trailer for 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' Doc

"The Disney company is ground zero of the widening inequality in America." An official trailer has debuted for the searing documentary film titled The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, which originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is definitely the film that Disney does not want you to see because it shatters their perfect image as this fairytale company that makes all your (and your kids') dreams come true, primarily by underpaying workers and exploiting labor worldwide for their greedy gain. Dr. Abigail E. Disney (granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, co-founder of the company) looks at America's dysfunctional and unequal economy and asks why the "American Dream" only seems to work for the wealthy, yet is a nightmare for people born with less. Using her family's story, Disney explores how this systemic injustice took hold and imagines a way toward a more equitable future. I saw this at Sundance and highly recommend this film to every last American. It's mostly designed to be an honest, hard-hitting, eye-opening look at how Disney's greed has no limits and they are only one of many corporations just like this.

Trailer (+ poster) for Disney's doc The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, from YouTube:

In this personal essay doc, filmmaker & philanthropist Abigail Disney grapples with America's profound inequality crisis. The story begins in 2018, after Abigail encounters workers at the company that bears her name struggling to put food on the table. Could she, a descendent, with no role in the conglomerate, use her famous last name to help pressure Disney and other corporations to treat low-wage workers more humanely? Believing her conservative grandfather, Roy Disney, (Walt's brother and company co-founder) would never have tolerated employee hunger at "The Happiest Place On Earth", Abigail reexamines the story of modern American capitalism from the middle of the last century, when wealth was shared more equitably, to today, when CEO's earn upwards of 800 times more than their average employees. What happened? What Abigail learns in this film – about racism, corporate power, and the American Dream, is eye-opening, unexpected, and inspiring in that it begins to imagine a path to a fairer future for everyone.

The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales is co-directed and produced by the two filmmakers Abigail E. Disney (co-director of the doc The Armor of Light previously) and Kathleen Hughes (co-director of the doc The Armor of Light, and director / producer on "Bill Moyers' Journal"). Also produced by Aideen Kane. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The documentary film will open first in Orlando, FL starting on September 16, 2022, then also in New York City, additional markets, and on VOD on September 23rd. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who's interested in watching?