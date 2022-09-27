Official Trailer for 'The Playlist' Sensationalizing the Creation of Spotify

"Shut them down or we won't have an industry." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for the mini-series The Playlist, arriving this October. This is pretty much The Social Network but about the creation of Spotify, following other series recently about tech businesses – from Uber to WeWork. In this hyper-fictionalized account of the true story: led by Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek, a group of passionate young people come together in what seems to be the impossible task to revolutionize the music industry - and the world. They set out to create a legal streaming service for music. The series stars Edvin Endre as Daniel Ek, Ulf Stenberg as Per Sundin, Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson, Joel Lützow as Andreas Ehn, Christian Hillborg as Martin Lorentzon, and Janice Kamya Kavander as "Bobbie T". Also with Valter Skarsgård, Amy Deasismont, Hanna Ardéhn, Ella Rappich, Agnes Kittelsen, and Sofia Karemyr. This all looks like extremely exaggerated, over-the-top drama, but might still be an entertaining series to watch.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Playlist, direct from YouTube:

The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music. The Playlist is a Netflix mini-series created by Norwegian filmmaker Per-Olav Sørensen, director of the films People in the Sun and Royalteen, and the TV series "Halvbroren", "Nobel", "Quicksand", and "Home for Christmas". With episodes directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Hallgrim Haug. And writing by Christian Spurrier, Tove Forsman, and Sofie Forsman. Based on the book "The Spotify Play" by Sven Carlsson & Jonas Leijonhufvud. Executive produced by Berna Levin. Netflix will debut The Playlist series streaming on Netflix starting on October 13th, 2022 this fall.