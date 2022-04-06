Official Trailer for 'The Railway Children Return' British WWII Drama

"I'm on a secret mission. If you tell anyone, you're putting me and yourselves in danger." Studiocanal UK has revealed an official trailer for The Railway Children Return, arriving in UK cinemas this July for whoever's interested. It's inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, The Railway Children Return is an enchanting and heart-warming adventure for a new generation. It's a "sort of sequel" / remake of the 1970 British film The Railway Children, about three children who move with their mother to Yorkshire. Jenny Agutter returns to her role as Bobbie from the original and is joined by Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay, and John Bradley. This one also follows a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young American soldier who, like them, is far away from home. The cast of kids includes Beau Gadsdon, Eden Hamilton, Zac Cudby, Sheridan Smith, and Austin Haynes. This looks like a bright, colorful, upbeat adventure to inspire hope.

Official UK trailer (+ posters) for Morgan Matthews' The Railway Children Return, from YouTube:

1944. As life in Britain's cities becomes increasingly perilous, 3 evacuee children – Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton), Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. There to meet them on the station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith) & grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside. When the children discover the injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home. The Railway Children Return is directed by British producer / filmmaker Morgan Matthews, director of the feature film A Brilliant Young Mind previously, plus lots of other TV movies. The screenplay is written by Daniel Brocklehurst, inspired by the film by Lionel Jeffries. Studiocanal will debut The Railway Children movie in UK cinemas starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. Is anyone interested?