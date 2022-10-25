Official Trailer for 'The Son' Starring Hugh Jackman & Zen McGrath

"There used to be so much joy in our family…" Sony Classics has debuted the main official trailer for The Son, the follow up to the Oscar-winning film The Father from French filmmaker Florian Zeller. He made this after Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar, part of his "trilogy" of stories about family. It premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and it also played at the London Film Festival (read MSB's review). A couple of years after his parents' divorce, 17-year-old Nicholas no longer feels he can stay with his mother. He moves in with his father Peter and new partner. Juggling work, his and Beth's new baby, and the offer of his dream job, Peter tries to care for Nicholas as he wishes his own father had cared for him. But by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto the Nicholas in the present. Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, with Anthony Hopkins. This is a very tough film to watch. It's actually a cautionary tale, more about what not to do with your kids.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Florian Zeller's The Son

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Florian Zeller's The Son here, for the first look again.

A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter, whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth is upended when his ex-wife Kate appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his and Beth’s new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present. The Son is directed by award-winning French filmmaker Florian Zeller, his second feature film after making The Father previously, as well as writing / directing numerous other stage plays. The screenplay is written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, based on the original play by Florian Zeller. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this month (read our review). Sony Classics opens Zeller's The Son in select US theaters starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. Look good?