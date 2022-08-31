Official Trailer for 'The Swearing Jar' Romance with Adelaide Clemens

"I find conflict… sexy." Gravitas Ventures has revealed the official trailer for an intriguing romantic indie drama from Canada titled The Swearing Jar, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in just a few weeks. It'll be out on VOD soon after that at the end of September. "It is a rare and miraculous thing to find your one true soul mate." Carey soon learns that finding two of them can pose an even greater problem. The film follows Carey and Simon, an otherwise perfect couple, who try to kick their swearing habit before their baby arrives, but in the meantime she meets someone else who changes everything. What will happen with this couple? The film stars Adelaide Clemens, Douglas Smith, Patrick J. Adams, and Kathleen Turner. It looks like has authentic emotions and serious conversations about love throughout - take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lindsay MacKay's The Swearing Jar, direct from YouTube:

It is a rare and miraculous thing to find your one true soul mate. Carey (Adelaide Clemens) soon learns that finding two of them might pose an even greater problem. Equal parts humor and heartbreak, The Swearing Jar tells two love stories at once, exploring the challenges of marriage, parenting, loss, and moving on. Carey and Simon, an otherwise perfect couple, try to kick their swearing habit before their baby arrives. The Swearing Jar is directed by Canadian filmmaker Lindsay MacKay, her second feature after making Wet Bum previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Kate Hewlett. The film will premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Gravitas Ventures will then debut The Swearing Jar in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 23rd, 2022 coming up. Interested?