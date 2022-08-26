Official Trailer for 'They Crawl Beneath' Earthquake Creature Feature

"How many of you are there!?" Well Go USA has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror feature titled They Crawl Beneath, which will be out on VOD directly in the start of October. This practical effects-driven creature feature, reminiscent of the fun horror films of the 1950s, hasn't played at any festivals but still looks worth watching. If you dig creature features, give this a look. After an earthquake leaves Danny trapped and alone, his claustrophobic nightmare only gets worse when something truly horrifying emerges from the fissures in the ground, forcing him to engage in a brutal fight for his life—and his sanity. Joseph Almani stars, with Michael Pare, Arthur Roberts, Merrick McCartha, Karlee Eldridge, Elena Sahagun, and Natalia Bilbao. This looks like a distant cousin of Tremors, with practical monsters that emerge from the ground with giant teeth hungry to eat tasty humans. Might be a fun! Definitely looks like it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dale Fabrigar's They Crawl Beneath, direct from YouTube:

Officer Danny (Joseph Almani) is working on an antique car at his uncle’s remote ranch when a major earthquake hits, pinning him under the vehicle and leaving him bloodied, alone, and with no way to call for help. Just when he thinks the claustrophobic nightmare can’t get any worse, something horrifying emerges from the fissures in the ground, forcing Danny to engage in a brutal fight for his life—and his sanity. They Crawl Beneath, formerly known as It Crawls Beneath, is directed by indie filmmaker Dale Fabrigar, director of many movies including Soul Fire Rising, Area 407, Wedding Day, Stone Markers, Lonely Boy, D-Railed, 100 Yards, and Reed's Point previously. THe screenplay is written by Tricia Aurand. Well Go USA will debut They Crawl Beneath direct-to-VOD / DVD starting October 4th, 2022 coming up.