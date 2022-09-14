Official Trailer for Thriller 'Detective Knight: Rogue' with Bruce Willis

"I was thinking… what if we try your way." Here we go again, another one of these. Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for Detective Knight: Rogue, yet another new Bruce Willis action thriller junk film to skip. Once again, these seem to be never-ending despite the announcement about Bruce Willis' cognitive disorder earlier this year. How many more are there?! Willis stars as veteran Detective James Knight. As Los Angeles prepares for Halloween, mask-wearing armed robbers hit Knight's partner in a shoot out following a heist. With Knight in hot pursuit, the bandits flee from Los Angeles to New York, where the detective's dark past collides with his present case and threatens to tear his world apart… unless redemption can claim Knight first. Also starring Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Corey Large, Michael Eklund, and Johnny Messner. This looks instantly forgettable like always - nothing more than a cops & robbers story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's Detective Knight: Rogue, direct from YouTube:

Bruce Willis stars as veteran Detective James Knight, dedicated to navigating the demanding streets of Los Angeles, in this thrilling first of a trilogy of films. As the city prepares for Halloween, mask-wearing armed robbers critically wound Knight’s partner in a shoot out following a heist. With Knight in hot pursuit, the bandits flee L.A. for New York, where the detective’s dark past collides with his present case and threatens to tear his world apart… unless redemption can claim Knight first. Detective Knight: Rogue is directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Edward Drake (aka Edward John Drake), director of the films Animals, Broil, Cosmic Sin, Apex, American Siege, and Gasoline Alley previously, as well as short films and other projects. The screenplay is written by Edward Drake and Corey Large. It's produced by Corey Large. Lionsagte will debut Detective Knight: Rogue in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 21st, 2022.