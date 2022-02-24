Official Trailer for Thriller 'Measure of Revenge' Starring Melissa Leo

"They have to pay!" Vertical Ent. has released a trailer for an indie thriller titled Measure of Revenge, marking the feature directorial debut of a director called "Peyfa" - with no past credits or any other details about them. The film is arriving on VOD in March if anyone is interested. Melissa Leo stars as a Broadway actress who is making her final on-stage appearance when her famous son, Curtis, is found dead. When his death is ruled as an accidental overdose, a suspicious Lillian decides to take matters into her own hands. On a quest for answers, she strikes up an unlikely alliance with her son's drug dealer, Taz, setting in motion a bloody warpath to uncover the truth and punish the people who killed her son. Her revenge story is inspired by characters she's played on stage in her career. The cast inlcudes Bella Thorne, Jake Weary, Roma Maffia, Benedict Samuel, Adrian Martinez, and Michael Potts. Alas this looks like yet another bland tale of revenge, the only difference being Melissa Leo getting extra emotional with all her many characters.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peyfa's Measure of Revenge, direct from YouTube:

The story follows a theater actress, Lillian Cooper (Melissa Leo), whose rock star son dies mysteriously. When the investigating officer rules the cause of death an accidental overdose, Lillian conducts her own investigation which leads her to an unlikely alliance with her son's former drug dealer (Bella Thorne). On her quest for answers, Lillian hallucinates some of the iconic characters she's played on stage which serve as her inner voice, urging her to avenge her son's death. Measure of Revenge, formerly known as Leave Not One Alive, is directed by a first-time filmmaker known only as Peyfa, making their directorial debut with this film. Strangely no screenwriter credit can be found anywhere for this film. Vertical Ent. will release Peyfa's Measure of Revenge in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 18th, 2022. Look any good?