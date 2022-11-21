Official Trailer for Thrilling Boat Race Doc Film 'The Race to Alaska'

"It's gotta be the only race where the winner is probably the least interesting thing about the race." Ha! That makes me even more curious to watch. Freestyle has revealed the trailer for a documentary film titled The Race to Alaska, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Zach Carver. This originally premiered at the 2020 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, and will be out on VOD at the end of November. The Race to Alaska is billed as a "nail-biting, humorous account of everyday heroes who push themselves to the brink on a 750-mile, engine-less boat race through the Pacific Northwest, up the Inside Passage to Alaska." Mixing raw, first-person footage with vast aerials and in-depth interviews, it tells the story of the race's improbable inception and the epic journey of those who answer its call. This looks wildly entertaining! Not only a boat race, it seems to be something else entirely, an experience pushing competitors to the brink. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zach Carver's doc The Race to Alaska, direct from YouTube:

Set in one of the most complex waterways in the world, showing the hardships and dangers in the grueling "Race to Alaska". Many participants will succumb against winds, currents, whirlpools, fear and fatigue as both character and watercraft are tested. 750 miles. Icy water. No motors. No support. Described as the Iditarod on a boat with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a Grizzly bear, this epic endurance race attracts intrepid, unhinged characters who find their edge on this punishing course. The Race to Alaska is directed by Amercian filmmaker Zach Carver, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short doc films previously. Produced by Zach Carver, Ian Morland, and Liv von Oelreich. This initially premiered at the 2020 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival a few years ago. Freestyle Digital Media will debut The Race to Alaska direct-to-VOD starting on November 29th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching?