Official Trailer for Ti West's 'Pearl' Horror Prequel Starring Mia Goth

"I'm worried there may be something real wrong with me…" A24 has unveiled the first official trailer for Pearl, a prequel to Ti West's horror film X that opened earlier this year. It was also just announced as a premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X's iconic villain. The whole movie is a spoiler for X, but you should've seen it by now anyway! This "surprise" prequel was shot back-to-back with X last year in New Zealand. Starring Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, & Matthew Sunderland. This looks crazy, holy sh*t!! It starts out nice but gets totally nuts with some messed up footage at the end.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ti West's Pearl, direct from A24's YouTube:

Set during World War I in 1918 and explores the origins of Pearl, the villainous character from X. The events take place prior to the previous film, and explore how the cabin on the farm, where the "massacre of X" takes place, was once used as a boarding house during the war. Pearl is both written and directed by acclaimed American horror filmmaker Ti West, director of the films The Roost, Trigger Man, The House of the Devil, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament, In a Valley of Violence, and X previously. It's produced by Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, and Kevin Turen. This will premiere as an Out of Competition film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival coming up in September. A24 will then release Ti West's Pearl in select US theaters exclusively starting on September 16th, 2022. First impression? Look good?