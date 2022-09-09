Official Trailer for Time Travel 'Quantum Leap' Sci-Fi Series Restart

"Ben knew that the technology wasn't ready." NBC's Peacock is launching a 2022 update on the classic time travel sci-fi series known as Quantum Leap. Some of you may remember the original. Created by Donald P. Bellisario, the original show ran from 1985 until 1993. Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, this 2022 update follows a new team that must restart the project hoping to understand the mysteries behind the machine and its creator. Raymond Lee stars in the lead role as Dr. Ben Seong, who that ends up traveling back in time through the Quantum Leap project. Ernie Hudson co-stars as Herbert "Magic" Williams who runs the highly confidential operation along with Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee). In the original, Scott Bakula stars as the scientist who ends up taking over the bodies of other people (in different time periods) to correct what he discovers are historical mistakes. Crazy idea for a show! This has the same campy 80s vibe all over again.

Here's the main official trailer for NBC's new 2022 series Quantum Leap, direct from YouTube:

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap back into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army veteran who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. Quantum Leap is a series created by Donald P. Bellisario (also of "JAG" and "NCIS"), who returns from the original to work on this one. It's showrun by Dean Georgaris. Featuring episodes directed by Helen Shaver, David McWhirter, and Rachel Talalay. With writing by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, who are also executive producers on this new series with Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, and Martin Gero. Universal Television produces in association with I Have an Idea! Ent., Belisarius Productions and Quinn's House Productions. NBC will restart the Quantum Leap series streaming on Peacock on September 19th, 2022. Look good?