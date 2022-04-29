Official Trailer for 'To Mom (and Dad), With Love' Presented by Snoopy

"You said breakfast in bed wasn't messy!" Ahah nice try, Charlie Brown. Apple has revealed the official trailer for an adorable new "holiday special" from the Peanuts family called To Mom (and Dad), With Love, which will be streaming on their service in a few weeks. Mother's Day is almost here, and everyone in the Peanuts gang is excited, except for Peppermint Patty. For her, it's a reminder that she didn't grow up with a mom. But her good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes. Snoopy also tags along as Woodstock tries to find his mom. This isn't the first Charlie Brown special from Apple TV - they've also debuted Snoopy in Space, For Auld Lang Syne, and The Snoopy Show as well. With voices featuring Natasha Nathan as Patty, Tyler Nathan, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Lexi Perri, Isabella Leo, Wyatt White, Hattie Kragten, Holly Gorski, Caleb Bellavance, Charlie Boyle, and Jacob Soley. This looks adorable and so wholesome, an uplifting little special to enjoy this summer season.

Here's the official trailer for Apple TV+'s special To Mom (and Dad), With Love, direct from YouTube:

To Mom (And Dad), With Love is a sweet Mother’s Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty it’s just a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes, and that Mother’s Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock's long-lost mom. Apple's holiday special To Mom (and Dad), With Love is directed by acclaimed animation filmmaker Clay Kaytis, director of The Angry Birds Movie and The Christmas Chronicles previously. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain; and it's executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith. Apple will debut To Mom (And Dad), With Love streaming on Apple TV+ starting on May 6th, 2022. Who wants to watch?