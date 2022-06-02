Official Trailer for Trans Coming-of-Age Movie 'Anything's Possible'

"We could live our own life, or spend the rest of our life wondering… what if?" Amazon's Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled Anything's Possible, marking the feature directorial debut of the iconic singer / actor Billy Porter. The film is debuting this July right in the middle of the summer season. A delightfully modern "Gen Z" coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he tries to get the courage to ask her out on a date. Eva Reign stars as Kelsa, with a main cast including Abubakr Ali, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Grant Reynolds, Caroline Travers, and Lav Raman. This looks charming and lively and funny, and not as "woke" as it may seem. It even calls out the "woke points" concept and focuses on being authentic & sweet. Worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Billy Porter's Anything's Possible, direct from PV's YouTube:

Billy Porter's film Anything's Possible is a delightfully modern coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love. Anything’s Possible, formerly known as What If?, is directed by award-winning American singer / actor Billy Porter, making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Ximena García Lecuona. Produced by D.J. Gugenheim, David Hinojosa, Andrew Lauren, and Christine Vachon. Amazon will debut Porter's Anything’s Possible streaming on Prime Video starting July 22nd, 2022 this summer. Look good?