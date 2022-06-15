Official Trailer for Trapped-in-a-Cabin Survival Thriller 'Crawlspace'

"Bad luck for you then, plumber. You've got something down there that belongs to us!" Paramount Movies has already debuted this horror thriller titled Crawlspace, it's out now to watch on digital / VOD services. If you think it looks good, you can watch it right now! A family man finds himself trapped in the crawlspace of a remote Oregon cabin where ruthless poachers have stashed their gains. As the dangerous men draw closer, Robert must decide if the crawlspace will be his tomb… or the battleground in his fight for survival. The film stars Henry Thomas, Bradley Stryker, Jennifer Robertson, Olivia Taylor Dudley, C. Earst Harth, Joe Costa, and Catherine Lough Haggquist. This looks mediocre, but there's at least one great line: "I deal with pieces of sh*t all day…" Plus his homemade Wolverine claws. Maybe it will be good?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for L. Gustavo Cooper's Crawlspace, direct from YouTube:

He’s trapped… terrified… and yet more dangerous than they could possibly imagine. After witnessing a brutal murder in a remote cabin, plumber Robert (Henry Thomas) hides in a cramped crawlspace while the killers scour the property for a hidden fortune. As the killers draw nearer, Robert must decide if the crawlspace will be his tomb… or the battleground in his fight for survival. Crawlspace is directed by Costa Rican-American filmmaker L. Gustavo Cooper, director of the features The Devil Incarnate and June previously, as well as many other shorts. The screenplay is written by Jacob D. Wehrman. Produced by Scott Karol and Steven Paul. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or anywhere elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount has already released Cooper's Crawlspace direct-to-VOD - it's available to watch now on digital.