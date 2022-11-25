Official Trailer for Turkish Series 'Hot Skull' About a Verbal Epidemic

"You have no idea who you're dealing with." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing new dystopian thriller from Turkey titled Hot Skull, which will be out to watch on Netflix starting in December. Adapted from a Turkish novel of the same name, this sort of apocalyptic story involves a cool sci-fi concept where talking can spread a disease by connecting pathways in one person's mind. In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease. This seems like clever contemporary commentary where fascist ideas are turned into a physical disease, hence the epidemic, and some people wear headphones all day to stop themselves from catching it. The main character is a linguist, played by Osman Sonant, who is hunted by the ruthless Anti-Epidemic Institution. The cast also includes Şevket Çoruh, Hazal Subaşı, Tilbe Saran, Kubilay Tunçer, Özgür Emre Yıldırım, Gonca Vuslateri, and Zerrin Sümer. It actually looks pretty cool, not sure where the story is headed and what exactly it's trying to say, but I'm hoping there's a few good twists in it. Take a look.

Here's the first trailer (+ teaser poster) for Mert Baykal's series Hot Skull, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the novel Hot Skull by Afşin Kum, set in a world shaken by an epidemic of madness that spreads through language and speech, the reclusive former linguist named Murat Siyavus (Osman Sonant), having taken refuge at his mother's home, is the only person mysteriously unaffected by this disease. Hunted by the ruthless Anti-Epidemic Institution, Murat is forced to leave the safe zone and flee within the flames and ruins of the streets of Istanbul, where he searches for the truth about the secret of his "hot skull" - a lasting mark of the disease. Hot Skull, originally called Sicak Kafa in Turkish, is a series created by Turkish filmmaker Mert Baykal, director of the My Brother 1 & 2 films and the series "The Magnificent Century", "Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem", and "Fi" previously. With episodes directed by Mert Baykal and Umur Turagay. With writing by Baykal, Zafer Külünk, Gokhan Seker, and M. Ferhan Sensoy. Based on the novel of the same name by Afsin Kum. Produced by Seyba Tuysuzoglu, Fatih Teksal, Timur Savci. Netflix will debut the Hot Skull series streaming on Netflix starting December 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested?