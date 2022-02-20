Fun Trailer for British Comedy 'The Nan Movie' with Catherine Tate

"Where's my Nan?!" Warner Bros UK has revealed an official trailer for a wacky British comedy titled The Nan Movie, arriving in theaters in the UK this March. If you're not from the UK, you probably have no idea what this is about or who this "Nan" is. She is from a BBC spin-off series of specials following the character "Joannie Taylor" from the original sketch comedy series 'The Catherine Tate Show". She has been featured in numerous specials before, but never on the big screen. Until now. The movie is "an origin story that mixes Nan's present with her past where we finally find out what’s made her the cantankerous old b*****d she is today." She embarks on a roadtrip to Ireland with her grandson to make amends with her estranged sister. Catherine Tate stars, reprising her role as the "foul mouthed pensioner", with Matthew Horne, Pete Bennett, and Katherine Parkinson. This is definitely not for everyone, she seems particularly annoying.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Josie Rourke's The Nan Movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

Witness the return of Britain’s most beloved Nan! Catherine Tate's iconic character Nan hits the big screen as she goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland joined by her grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) to make amends with her estranged sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson). Militant vegan arsonists, raucous rugby teams, all night raves and crazed cops on motorbikes all make for a proper day out. The Nan Movie is directed by acclaimed British writer / filmmaker Josie Rourke, of the films Coriolanus, The Vote, and Mary Queen of Scots previously, as well as many stage productions in the UK. The screenplay is written by Brett Goldstein and Catherine Tate. Produced by Damian Jones. Warner Bros will debut Rourke's The Nan Movie in cinemas in the UK & Ireland starting on March 18th, 2022 coming soon. No US release is set yet.