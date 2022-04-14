Official Trailer for UK Doc 'Tosh' About Football Player John Toshack

"He brought a big time 'feel' to the club, and really a belief that if you follow Tosh, then you're going to be successful." Kaleidoscope Home Ent. debuted this official UK trailer for a sports documentary titled Tosh, profiling the life of John Toshack – one of football's most inspirational figures. The extraordinary story and fairytale rise of Swansea City under John Toshack. "Tosh" joined the Swans at the bottom of the 4th Division in 1978, and by spring 1982 they were top of the 1st Division. This must-see documentary features interviews from Toshack himself, and with many players including Alan Curtis, Wyndham Evans, Jeremy Charles, Nigel Stevenson, David Giles, Ian Callaghan, Leighton James, Danny Bartley, Dzemal Hadziabdic, and close relatives of club heroes Robbie James and John Charles. It's made by a lifelong Swansea fan who "lived through these moments." Even if you're not familiar with this player or these moments from British football (aka soccer) history, this seems like a captivating biopic doc film to watch nonetheless. Have a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Pete Jones' documentary Tosh, direct from YouTube:

This is the definitive portrait of John Toshack. Welsh, Liverpool and Swansea legend, and one of football’s most inspirational figures. Relive the unbelievable story of a man who, after leaving European champions Liverpool in 1978, took on struggling Swansea City and guided them on a miraculous journey from fourth, to the first division, in just four years. Discover how this passionate player and manager galvanised a side, and a city, ultimately leading him to a hugely successful managerial career across Europe and with the Welsh national team. Tosh is directed by lifelong Swansea City fan Pete Jones, making his directorial debut with this film. Produced by Daniel J. Harris and Pete Jones. "It's been incredible to bring this story to life and every person we've filmed with has had something amazing to say. The film really reflects that period of time in football and I hope that football fans from all quarters will enjoy this beautiful story." Tosh will debut in select UK cinemas on May 17th, 2022, then on VOD starting June 6th early in the summer.