Official Trailer for 'Unicorn Town' Doc About a German Football Team

"Over here… you take off your pads, you have a cigarette and a beer." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Unicorn Town, landing in theaters in late August if anyone is curious to learn about this intriguing sports story. With the help of a handful of American recruits from the NFL, an underdog football team in a small German town attempts to keep up in a league that appears to be leaving them behind. The film tells the story of the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, a team based in a small town (see Google Maps) in southern Germany, where the passionate players are trying their best to maintain their position in the German Football League (GFL) - an American Football (no, it's not soccer or fußball!) league running in Deutschland. It's yet another underdog sports doc, much like many of the football movies from America, but this one just so happens to be about a team in Germany. And it looks good! Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Alfieri's Unicorn Town, direct from YouTube:

Following a handful of American professionals on a team of German amateurs, Unicorn Town takes us into one of the most fascinating sports organizations in the world. Despite having just 40,000 residents and limited financial resources, the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns have been able to compete at the highest level of football in all of Europe. But as more money floods into the sport, coaches and fans must face the question: has this team become a relic of the past or can their remarkable culture propel them beyond the constraints of reality? Unicorn Town is directed by American football linebacker turned filmmaker Nick Alfieri, making his directorial debut with this project. It's produced by Brent Craft, Sven Loeffler, and Nick Alfieri. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Unicorn Town in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?