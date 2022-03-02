Official Trailer for University Horror 'Master' from Sundance 2022

"You can't get away from it, Jasmine. It'll follow you… It's everywhere." Amazon has revealed an official trailer for the indie horror thriller titled Master, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Mariama Diallo. We just posted her excellent short film Hair Wolf a few weeks ago and now her feature is ready to be seen. It premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is on Prime Video later this March. Two African American women begin to share disturbing experiences at a predominantly white university in New England. Regina Hall stars as a professor who has recently been promoted to "Master" of a residence hall. The arrival of a new Black student sets off a chain of events that makes them all confront systemic racism. "After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster's inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom." This is one of the most compelling depictions of racism as horror I've ever seen. Highly recommend watching. The film also stars Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, Amber Gray. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mariama Diallo's Master, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

In writer-director Mariama Diallo's debut feature, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to "Master" of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmine's time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when she's assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster's once-immaculate facade. Master is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Mariama Diallo, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, and Andrea Roa. It premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon opens Master in select US theaters + streaming on Prime Video on March 18th, 2022.