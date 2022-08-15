Official Trailer for 'Untold: The Race of the Century' Yacht Race Doc

"It was time that we had to do something radical." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Untold: The Race of the Century, another new sports history doc in the ongoing "Untold" series on Netflix. We also recently featured the trailer for Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 about streetball and the AND1 league. The doc will increase your heart rate as we watch one Australian team come together to take down this 132-year winning streak. This looks radical indeed! Nothing like a good underdog story taking down some snobby Americans. I don't know anything about yacht racing, but I will be watching.

A chronicle of the thrilling 1983 America’s Cup, “Race of the Century” is a classic underdog story. It tells the tale of the scrappy group of Australians who band together to dethrone the New York Yacht Club, and break the longest-running win streak in history— 132 years!— in the most prestigious sailing competition in the world. Key members of the 1983 U.S. and Australian crews sit down for interviews sharing their experience of this ultimate race to victory. Untold: The Race of the Century is a documentary in the Untold sports docu-series special event for Netflix. This one is directed by and executive produced by Chapman Way and Maclain Way (directors of The Battered Bastards of Baseball, Untold: Crimes and Penalties, Untold: Breaking Point; producers on Wild Wild Country). Also exec produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas for Propagate; Ryan Duffy, Miguel Tamayo, Jaymee Messler, Chrissy Teigen. Netflix will release Untold: The Race of the Century streaming on Netflix starting September 6th, 2022.