Official Trailer for 'Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1' Streetball Doc

"Who knew that everything we'd been building was going to go up in smoke?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1, the latest documentary in the ongoing Untold series of sports docs. "From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren’t the ones you've heard before, even if you think you have." The Rise and Fall of AND1 tells the story of the famed AND1 Mixtape and accompanying AND1 Mixtape Tour, which first launched in 1998. "To tell the story of And1 you have to tell the story of grit, passion, perseverance and an undying love of the game of basketball… Not only is this the story of streetball legends who kicked off a culture shifting movement and lived out their dreams to get paid to hoop when virtually everyone else shut them out. It's also the story of regular people around the world who, because of And1, finally gained access to the energy and pandemonium of in-person high skilled, high energy basketball." Including interviews with famed AND1 streetballers like "The Professor," "Hot Sauce," "The Main Event," and "Shane the Dribbling Machine." This certainly looks like a fascinating "untold" story.

Official trailer for Kevin Wilson Jr.'s doc Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1, direct from YouTube:

Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the "And 1 Mixtape Tour" took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way. “The Rise and Fall of AND1” traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head. AND1 co-founders along with streetball legends The Professor, Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Main Event, Shane the Dribbling Machine and more reflect on their experience and the brand's journey. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 is a documentary in the Untold sports docu-series special event for Netflix. This one is directed by American producer / filmmaker Kevin Wilson Jr., making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Netflix will debut Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 streaming worldwide on Netflix starting August 23rd, 2022 coming up. Who's in?