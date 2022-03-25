Official Trailer for Uruguayan Extra-Fast Zombies Thriller 'Virus:32'

"Today is not a day to be scared of madness." Shudder has revealed the trailer for a Uruguayan horror film called Virus:32, the latest film made by filmmaker Gustavo Hernández (The Silent House). This hasn't hit any festivals but will be streaming on Shudder later in April. A rapid spreading virus which transforms people into intelligent, ultra-violent, extra-fast zombie hunters. After each wave of attack by the monsters, they discover the monsters are left incapacitated for 32 seconds while they recover strength. That's all the time there is. "With Virus:32, director Gustavo Hernandez builds a lean, mean and terrifying thrill ride of a mother desperately trying to save her daughter from a zombie apocalypse. Combined with a stunning visual aesthetic, we know the film will delight genre fans everywhere," Shudder states. The film stars Paula Silva and Daniel Hendler, with Sofía González, plus a whole bunch of flesh-hungry zombies. Yeah this looks damn good! The scene with the smoke bomb in the gym looks freaky af. Definitely seems worth seeking out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gustavo Hernández's Virus:32, direct from YouTube:

Gustavo Hernandez's Virus:32, starring Paula Silva and Silver Bear winner Daniel Hendler, depicts Iris (a security guard) and her daughter during a night shift and unaware that a virus outbreak is infecting the whole city. Their only hope of salvation arrives when they discover that, after each attack, the infected seem to have 32-seconds of peace before charging again. Virus:32, also written as Virus-32, is directed by talented Uruguayan filmmaker Gustavo Hernández, director of the genre films The Silent House, Local God, and You Shall Not Sleep previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Juma Fodde, based on a story by Juma Fodde and Gustavo Hernández. Produced by Sebastian Aloi and Ignacio García Cucucovich. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder will debut Hernández's Virus:32 streaming on Shudder starting April 21st, 2022 this spring. Look any good?