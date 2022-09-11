Official Trailer for Very Personal Doc 'Last Flight Home' About a Family

"Even though he ran an airline, he would get the kids to school. We were a happy five-some…" MTV Doc Films has revealed an official trailer for the indie doc film Last Flight Home, a very personal story from acclaimed doc filmmaker Ondi Timoner (We Live in Public, Cool It, Brand: A Second Coming). This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and just stopped by the prestigious Telluride Film Festival this month. In his final few days, we discover Eli Timoner and an extraordinary life of wild achievements, tragic loss and most of all, enduring love. Last Flight Home shares a stunning verité account of a courageous family confronting life and death. The film is about a man who decides to terminate his own life and in the 15-day waiting period recounts his stories, which Ondi has turned into this doc. "As they open up their lives to offer an enlightening view of a universal experience, they demonstrate the grace that can emerge from embracing death." It reminds me of Dick Johnson Is Dead - this looks sad but also wholesome.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ondi Timoner's doc Last Flight Home, from YouTube:

Brief synopsis from Sundance: "Eli Timoner, a dedicated husband, father, and entrepreneur who founded the airline Air Florida in the 1970s, decides to medically terminate his life. During the 15-day waiting period, the bedridden but sharp-witted Eli says goodbye to those closest to him and helps them prepare for his departure. While his loved ones look back on Eli’s successes and his devastating blows, they struggle to reconcile his choice." Last Flight Home is directed by American filmmaker Ondi Timoner, director of the doc films Dig!, Join Us, We Live in Public, Cool It, and Brand: A Second Coming previously, as well as the narrative feature film Mapplethorpe recently. Produced by Ondi Timoner and David Turner. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. MTV Documentary Films will debut Last Flight Home in select US theaters (NYC & LA) starting on October 7th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested?