Official Trailer for Video Game Adaptation 'ARK: The Animated Series'

"Fight to free all those whose names you do not know and may never know." Lex + Otis / Studio Wildcard have revealed the first full trailer for ARK: The Animated Series, an adaptation of the popular video game from 2017. The is a full-on, 4-minute long trailer that covers the backstory before diving into the main adventure. The story follows Helena Walker after her awakening on The Island - a mysterious primeval land full of dinosaurs and ancient creatures. Madeleine Madden voices Helena, a 21st century paleontologist who finds herself stuck there after washing up. They found an incredible voice cast: Tatanka Means, Michelle Yeoh, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Karl Urban, Monica Bellucci, Russell Crowe, Alan Tudyk, Vin Diesel, Malcolm McDowell, Zahn McClarnon, and Jeffrey Wright. How did they get all of these people?! This seems to be following in the footsteps of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal series. Mainly because this looks awesome and it's such a nifty trailer, we're featuring it because it's worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for ARK: The Animated Series, direct from YouTube:

Featuring an unparalled voice cast with the talents of Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe, and Executive Produced by Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animated Series is an adaptation of the hit video game. In a sweeping story that spans eons of human & world history, 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (voiced by Madeleine Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval land after tragedy. There she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords -- all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world. ARK: The Animated Series is created by Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz. With episodes directed by animation legend Jay Oliva, director on "Young Justice", Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League Dark, and many other projects as well. The series is written by Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis, with music by Gareth Coker. Based on the game Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard. ARK: The Animated Series will debut on a to-be-announced platform in 2023. "Join us then for an ageless adventure beyond life & death itself!" Cool?