Official Trailer for 'Waterman' Doc About a Native Hawaiian Surfer

"To us, he is the King of Surfing." Purdie Dist. has revealed an official trailer for Waterman, a fascinating surfing documentary about an iconic Hawaiian surfer named Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. This just premiered at last year's Hawaii Film Festival, arriving in theaters this April. The film highlights the career of five-time Olympic medalist and Native Hawaiian Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. Waterman explores his journey and legacy as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing, following the sport's first-time inclusion at the Olympic Games – a fitting tribute to his work promoting the sport around the globe. The filmmakers add: "From modest roots in Waikiki, Duke swam his way to fame, becoming the face of a changing Hawaii – and a vital part of its tourism industry – as it evolved from an independent Kingdom to the 50th American state. Yet relatively few outside Hawaii know the full extent of Duke’s impact on sports, lifesaving, and combatting prejudice." This looks like it's going to be superb - check it out below.

Five-time Olympic medalist and Native Hawaiian Duke Paoa Kahanamoku shattered records and brought surfing to the world while overcoming a lifetime of personal challenges. Featuring interviews with Jack Johnson and surfing legends Kelly Slater, Carissa Moore, Duane DeSoto, and Laird Hamilton. Waterman is directed by Tongan-American filmmaker Isaac Halasima, director of the feature film The Last Descent previously, as well as lots of music videos and other TV work. Produced by Chet Thomas, David Ulich, and Steven Ungerleider. This first premiered at the 2021 Hawaii Film Festival last year. Purdie Distribution will debut Halasima's Waterman doc in select theaters starting on April 1st, 2022 this spring.